February 22, 2021

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: United States Cellular (NYSE: USM), Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on United States Cellular (USMResearch Report), Alteryx (AYXResearch Report) and Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report).

United States Cellular (USM)

In a report issued on February 19, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on United States Cellular, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

United States Cellular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.83.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report issued on February 19, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.67.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $597.06, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 76.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $625.92, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

