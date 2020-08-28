August 28, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Twilio (TWLOResearch Report), Semtech (SMTCResearch Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report).

Twilio (TWLO)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Twilio on August 26 and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $264.45, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $294.50, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Semtech (SMTC)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Semtech on August 27 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.68, close to its 52-week high of $64.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $66.67 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on August 26, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.83, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019