Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report), Semtech (SMTC – Research Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report).

Twilio (TWLO)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Twilio on August 26 and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $264.45, close to its 52-week high of $288.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $294.50, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Semtech (SMTC)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Semtech on August 27 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.68, close to its 52-week high of $64.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 73.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $66.67 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report issued on August 26, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.83, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

