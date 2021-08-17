Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Talkspace (TALK – Research Report), Cisco Systems (CSCO – Research Report) and Outbrain (OB – Research Report).

Talkspace (TALK)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Talkspace on August 13 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.34, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Talkspace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.28, close to its 52-week high of $56.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tufin Software Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.92.

Outbrain (OB)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Outbrain, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.09, close to its 52-week low of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Tremor International, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outbrain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.