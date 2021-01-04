January 4, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Smartsheet (SMARResearch Report), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report).

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Smartsheet, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.29, close to its 52-week high of $75.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 77.2% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.89.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Bernstein analyst Mark Li maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.94, close to its 52-week high of $39.75.

Li has an average return of 61.7% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #750 out of 7182 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $35.48 average price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.00.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #986 out of 7182 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $110.51 average price target.

