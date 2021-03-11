March 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Silicom (NASDAQ: SILC), Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Silicom (SILCResearch Report), Verizon (VZResearch Report) and Vertex (VERXResearch Report).

Silicom (SILC)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Silicom today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

Silicom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Verizon (VZ)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Verizon today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

Vertex (VERX)

In a report released today, Joshua Reilly from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Vertex, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #3958 out of 7363 analysts.

Vertex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75.

