Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Roper Technologies (ROP – Research Report), Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report) and Cerner (CERN – Research Report).

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Roper Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $336.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 62.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $369.67.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1232.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.7% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1520.17, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1550.00 price target.

Cerner (CERN)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on Cerner yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.24.

