Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), Workiva (NYSE: WK) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radware (RDWR – Research Report), Workiva (WK – Research Report) and PTC (PTC – Research Report).

Radware (RDWR)

In a report issued on November 4, Drew Smith from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Radware, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Smith covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenable Holdings, Varonis Systems, and Mimecast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.63.

Workiva (WK)

In a report issued on November 4, Andrew Degasperi from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Workiva, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $160.07, close to its 52-week high of $173.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Degasperi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Degasperi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Faro Technologies, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workiva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.50, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

PTC (PTC)

Berenberg Bank analyst Gal Munda maintained a Buy rating on PTC on November 4 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Aspen Technology, and Bentley Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $158.71 average price target, representing a 30.2% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

