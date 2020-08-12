August 12, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Qualcomm (QCOMResearch Report) and Lyft (LYFTResearch Report).

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm yesterday and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $117.59 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Lyft, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Analog Devices, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.79, representing a 44.5% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

