May 8, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Qorvo (QRVOResearch Report), Cloudflare (NETResearch Report) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGIResearch Report).

Qorvo (QRVO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.25, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 69.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Cloudflare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.83.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.61, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

