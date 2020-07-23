July 23, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT), Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Proofpoint (PFPTResearch Report), Verizon (VZResearch Report) and Open Text (OTEXResearch Report).

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report issued on July 21, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proofpoint is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.08.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verizon (VZ)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Verizon on July 21 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 83.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.67, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Open Text (OTEX)

In a report issued on July 21, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Open Text, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.05, close to its 52-week high of $47.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 76.9% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Open Text has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.98, implying a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019