May 8, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Square (NYSE: SQ) and Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report), Square (SQResearch Report) and Allscripts (MDRXResearch Report).

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.92, close to its 52-week high of $147.20.

Sakhrani has an average return of 30.5% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakhrani is ranked #141 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $140.00 average price target, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Steven Kwok from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Square, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwok is ranked #351 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.59, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Allscripts (MDRX)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Hold rating on Allscripts today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Hold with an average price target of $8.50, a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019