Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ON Semi (NASDAQ: ON), Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ON Semi (ONResearch Report), Upland Software (UPLDResearch Report) and First Solar (FSLRResearch Report).

ON Semi (ON)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on ON Semi, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ON Semi is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Upland Software (UPLD)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $44.57 average price target, a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

First Solar (FSLR)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on First Solar, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.07.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.1% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Solar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.23, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

