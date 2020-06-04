June 4, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NetEase (NTESResearch Report), Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report) and Ciena (CIENResearch Report).

NetEase (NTES)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on NetEase on June 2 and set a price target of $464.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $407.45, close to its 52-week high of $425.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.6% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $449.00, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Analog Devices (ADI)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.35, close to its 52-week high of $127.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.83, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.80, close to its 52-week high of $57.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $54.82 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on May 22, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019