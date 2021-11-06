Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Mynaric AG (Other OTC: MOYFF), AUTO1 Group SE (Other OTC: ATOGF) and cyan AG (Other OTC: CCYNF)By Austin Angelo
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mynaric AG (MOYFF – Research Report), AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF – Research Report) and cyan AG (CCYNF – Research Report).
Mynaric AG (MOYFF)
In a report issued on August 12, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mynaric AG, with a price target of EUR124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.51, equals to its 52-week low of $70.51.
Calvet has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Mynaric AG.
According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1169 out of 7726 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mynaric AG with a $143.26 average price target.
AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF)
In a report issued on August 16, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AUTO1 Group SE, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1621 out of 7726 analysts.
AUTO1 Group SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.82.
cyan AG (CCYNF)
In a report issued on August 17, Allegre Ludovic from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on cyan AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.63.
According to TipRanks.com, Ludovic is ranked #5769 out of 7726 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for cyan AG with a $7.51 average price target.
