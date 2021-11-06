November 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Mynaric AG (Other OTC: MOYFF), AUTO1 Group SE (Other OTC: ATOGF) and cyan AG (Other OTC: CCYNF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mynaric AG (MOYFFResearch Report), AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGFResearch Report) and cyan AG (CCYNFResearch Report).

Mynaric AG (MOYFF)

In a report issued on August 12, Olivier Calvet from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mynaric AG, with a price target of EUR124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.51, equals to its 52-week low of $70.51.

Calvet has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Mynaric AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Calvet is ranked #1169 out of 7726 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mynaric AG with a $143.26 average price target.

AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF)

In a report issued on August 16, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AUTO1 Group SE, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1621 out of 7726 analysts.

AUTO1 Group SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.82.

cyan AG (CCYNF)

In a report issued on August 17, Allegre Ludovic from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on cyan AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ludovic is ranked #5769 out of 7726 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for cyan AG with a $7.51 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

