June 12, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and Perspecta (PRSPResearch Report).

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.15, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perspecta (PRSP)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perspecta is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019