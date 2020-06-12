Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) and Perspecta (PRSP – Research Report).

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $186.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.15, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Perspecta (PRSP)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perspecta is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

