July 1, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallia (MDLAResearch Report) and Universal Display (OLEDResearch Report).

Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Medallia, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallia with a $32.88 average price target.

Universal Display (OLED)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang assigned a Hold rating to Universal Display today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.5% and a 30.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Hold with an average price target of $164.50.

