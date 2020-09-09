Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marvell (MRVL – Research Report) and Slack Technologies (WORK – Research Report).

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.00, close to its 52-week high of $41.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.24, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 73.7% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.33, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Monness also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

