Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report) and Enphase Energy (ENPH – Research Report).

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $51.04 average price target, representing a 77.3% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2769 out of 6515 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enphase Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.73, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.