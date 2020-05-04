Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.80, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is ranked #606 out of 6515 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.