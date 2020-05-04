May 4, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.80, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is ranked #606 out of 6515 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

