August 26, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: HEICO (NYSE: HEI), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HEICO (HEIResearch Report), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPEResearch Report) and Tradeweb Markets (TWResearch Report).

HEICO (HEI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $104.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $10.61 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released yesterday, Ari Ghosh from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.48.

Ghosh has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Tradeweb Markets.

According to TipRanks.com, Ghosh is ranked #2409 out of 6904 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tradeweb Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019