Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: HEICO (NYSE: HEI), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HEICO (HEI – Research Report), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report) and Tradeweb Markets (TW – Research Report).

HEICO (HEI)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $104.40 average price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $10.61 average price target, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Tradeweb Markets (TW)

In a report released yesterday, Ari Ghosh from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.48.

Ghosh has an average return of 4.0% when recommending Tradeweb Markets.

According to TipRanks.com, Ghosh is ranked #2409 out of 6904 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tradeweb Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.07.

