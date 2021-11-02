Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Global Payments (GPN – Research Report) and Datadog (DDOG – Research Report).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.82, close to its 52-week low of $141.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Dolev covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Robinhood Markets.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $216.42 average price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Datadog, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.20, close to its 52-week high of $169.19.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 79.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.42, representing a -1.8% downside. In a report issued on October 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

