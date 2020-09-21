September 21, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNTResearch Report), Allot (ALLTResearch Report) and Oracle (ORCLResearch Report).

Fortinet (FTNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Fortinet today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $136.92 average price target.

Allot (ALLT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Allot today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Oracle (ORCL)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Hold rating on Oracle today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.75, close to its 52-week high of $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $61.69 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

