Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNT – Research Report), Allot (ALLT – Research Report) and Oracle (ORCL – Research Report).

Fortinet (FTNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Fortinet today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $136.92 average price target.

Allot (ALLT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Buy rating on Allot today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Oracle (ORCL)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Hold rating on Oracle today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.75, close to its 52-week high of $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $61.69 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

