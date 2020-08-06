Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Paycom (NYSE: PAYC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report) and Paycom (PAYC – Research Report).

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report issued on August 4, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 76.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.73, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare on August 4 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.71, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Hold rating on Paycom yesterday and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $292.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 76.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.60, a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

