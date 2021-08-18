August 18, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fabrinet (FNResearch Report), Diodes (DIODResearch Report) and Altair Engineering (ALTRResearch Report).

Diodes (DIOD)

Benchmark Co. analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating on Diodes on August 6 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.97, close to its 52-week high of $91.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as One Stop Systems, Cirrus Logic, and Ideal Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diodes is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.40, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating on Altair Engineering on August 6 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.18, close to its 52-week high of $72.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schappel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Schappel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Tyler Technologies, and Aspen Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $79.67 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019