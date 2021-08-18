Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fabrinet (FN – Research Report), Diodes (DIOD – Research Report) and Altair Engineering (ALTR – Research Report).

Diodes (DIOD)

Benchmark Co. analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating on Diodes on August 6 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.97, close to its 52-week high of $91.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as One Stop Systems, Cirrus Logic, and Ideal Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diodes is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.40, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating on Altair Engineering on August 6 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.18, close to its 52-week high of $72.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schappel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Schappel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Tyler Technologies, and Aspen Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $79.67 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

