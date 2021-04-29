April 29, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS) and Check Point (NASDAQ: CHKP)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cadence Design (CDNSResearch Report) and Check Point (CHKPResearch Report).

Cadence Design (CDNS)

In a report issued on April 26, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 80.0% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Veeva Systems.

Cadence Design has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.00, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Check Point (CHKP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Check Point on April 26 and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $128.83, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

