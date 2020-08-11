Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BA – Research Report) and Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report).

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $185.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.63, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $154.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.51, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.12, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.