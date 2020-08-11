August 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BAResearch Report) and Qualcomm (QCOMResearch Report).

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $185.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.63, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $154.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.51, close to its 52-week high of $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.12, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019