Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: BCE (NYSE: BCE) and Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BCE (BCE – Research Report) and Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report).

BCE (BCE)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on BCE today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BCE with a $45.96 average price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Smartsheet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.63, which is a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

