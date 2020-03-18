March 18, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: BCE (NYSE: BCE) and Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BCE (BCEResearch Report) and Smartsheet (SMARResearch Report).

BCE (BCE)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Hold rating on BCE today and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BCE with a $45.96 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smartsheet (SMAR)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Smartsheet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.63, which is a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019