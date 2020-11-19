November 19, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report), Boeing (BAResearch Report) and Nuance Communications (NUANResearch Report).

Autodesk (ADSK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $252.22, close to its 52-week high of $276.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $272.00, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $203.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.00, which is a -13.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.94, close to its 52-week high of $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuance Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.60, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

