Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE), American Well (NYSE: AMWL) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ: SSTI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AudioEye (AEYE – Research Report), American Well (AMWL – Research Report) and Shotspotter (SSTI – Research Report).

AudioEye (AEYE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on AudioEye today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.11, close to its 52-week low of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Buck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Lightpath Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AudioEye is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Well (AMWL)

In a report released today, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on American Well. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.28, close to its 52-week low of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 39.6% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SOC Telemed, Sharecare, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Well is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.58, representing a 55.0% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Axon Enterprise, and Vonage Holdings.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.