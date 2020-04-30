April 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY), Paragon ID SA (Other OTC: PAGDF) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIYResearch Report), Paragon ID SA (PAGDFResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report).

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital upgraded ASM International to Buy, with a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Ingenico Group – GCS, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #2259 out of 6525 analysts.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.94.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.91, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 37.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $80.45 average price target, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR82.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019