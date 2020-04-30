Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY), Paragon ID SA (Other OTC: PAGDF) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ASM International (ASMIY – Research Report), Paragon ID SA (PAGDF – Research Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report).

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital upgraded ASM International to Buy, with a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Ingenico Group – GCS, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.09.

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #2259 out of 6525 analysts.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.94.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.91, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 37.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $80.45 average price target, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR82.00 price target.

