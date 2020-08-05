August 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPLResearch Report), Fidelity National Info (FISResearch Report) and Boingo Wireless (WIFIResearch Report).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Apple. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $438.66, close to its 52-week high of $446.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Cisco Systems, and Seagate Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $420.12 average price target, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $419.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $147.20, close to its 52-week high of $158.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.71, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Boingo Wireless. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boingo Wireless is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

