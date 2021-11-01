Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Voyager Digital (Canada) (Other OTC: VYGVF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ansys (ANSS – Research Report) and Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF – Research Report).

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Ansys, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $379.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Cadence Design, and PDF Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ansys is a Hold with an average price target of $376.33.

Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Digital (Canada) today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Voyager Digital (Canada) has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.22, representing a 58.7% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

