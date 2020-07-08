Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI), Corelogic (NYSE: CLGX) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI – Research Report), Corelogic (CLGX – Research Report) and IAC/InterActive (IAC – Research Report).

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices on July 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.71, close to its 52-week high of $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 80.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.78, a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Corelogic (CLGX)

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller maintained a Hold rating on Corelogic today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.10, close to its 52-week high of $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Peller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Accenture, and Square.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corelogic with a $61.33 average price target, a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive on July 6 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.38, close to its 52-week low of $100.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $249.33 average price target.

