Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR), Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Altair Engineering (ALTR – Research Report), Descartes (DSGX – Research Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNG – Research Report).

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report issued on September 9, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Altair Engineering, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $42.50 average price target, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 76.0% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.43, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on September 9, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.36, close to its 52-week high of $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.25, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

