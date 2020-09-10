September 10, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR), Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Altair Engineering (ALTRResearch Report), Descartes (DSGXResearch Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report).

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

In a report issued on September 9, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Altair Engineering, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Altair Engineering with a $42.50 average price target, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 76.0% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.43, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on September 9, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.36, close to its 52-week high of $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.25, a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019