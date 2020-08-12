Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and I3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report), Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report) and I3 Verticals (IIIV – Research Report).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie downgraded Airbus Group SE to Sell today and set a price target of EUR63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #4129 out of 6877 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.84.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Truist Financial analyst Sandy Draper maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Change Healthcare, Health Catalyst, and Veeva Systems.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.88, representing a 27.7% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

I3 Verticals (IIIV)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Buy rating on I3 Verticals today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for I3 Verticals with a $33.75 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $33.00 price target.

