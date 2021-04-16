Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and MSCI (NYSE: MSCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report), Ciena (CIEN – Research Report) and MSCI (MSCI – Research Report).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.61, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Fornaro has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #5273 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.05, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.70, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

MSCI (MSCI)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on MSCI yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $469.65, close to its 52-week high of $470.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 71.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

MSCI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $469.75.

