Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and MSCI (NYSE: MSCI)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report), Ciena (CIENResearch Report) and MSCI (MSCIResearch Report).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Fornaro from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.61, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Fornaro has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #5273 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.05, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.70, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

MSCI (MSCI)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on MSCI yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $469.65, close to its 52-week high of $470.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 71.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

MSCI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $469.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

