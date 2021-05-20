Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agilysys (AGYS – Research Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report).

Agilysys (AGYS)

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet maintained a Hold rating on Agilysys on May 18. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.06.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 42.6% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agilysys with a $62.00 average price target, implying a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on May 18 and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $335.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Tenable Holdings.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $443.57, representing a 32.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $400.00 price target.

