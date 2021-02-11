February 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF), Zillow Group Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and Dialog Semiconductor (Other OTC: DLGNF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report), Zillow Group Class A (ZGResearch Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report).

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, James Goodman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2550.00, close to its 52-week high of $2555.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #3192 out of 7304 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2327.10.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class A today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.71, close to its 52-week high of $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Shutterstock, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.40.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor to Hold, with a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.05, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, and TomTom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $77.43 average price target, representing a -1.2% downside. In a report issued on February 8, Warburg Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

