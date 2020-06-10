June 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Adobe (ADBEResearch Report) and Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report).

Adobe (ADBE)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Adobe yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $397.00, close to its 52-week high of $402.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adobe with a $357.95 average price target, which is a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $222.97, close to its 52-week high of $238.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $211.18, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on May 28, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

