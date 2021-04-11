April 11, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Accenture (ACNResearch Report), Amdocs (DOXResearch Report) and Himax Technologies (HIMXResearch Report).

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on April 7, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Accenture, with a price target of $288.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $287.71, close to its 52-week high of $287.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 83.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $300.33 average price target.

Amdocs (DOX)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Hold rating on Amdocs on April 9 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amdocs with a $82.40 average price target.

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Himax Technologies on April 7 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.37, close to its 52-week high of $17.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Lattice Semicon, and Analog Devices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Himax Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.28, which is a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

