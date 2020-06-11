June 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report) and McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report).

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $92.75 average price target, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $190.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Geiger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Geiger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Dunkin’ Brands.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.42.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

