Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) and Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wynn Resorts (WYNN – Research Report), Ross Stores (ROST – Research Report) and Lithia Motors (LAD – Research Report).

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 51.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $148.89 average price target.

Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.18, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $90.00 price target.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lithia Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.50, representing a 72.3% upside. In a report issued on March 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

