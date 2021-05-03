Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wingstop (WING – Research Report), Tetra Tech (TTEK – Research Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH – Research Report).

Wingstop (WING)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino reiterated a Buy rating on Wingstop on April 28 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $158.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.54, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

In a report issued on April 28, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Tetra Tech, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tetra Tech with a $154.00 average price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on April 28 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.11, close to its 52-week high of $76.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with a $80.00 average price target, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

