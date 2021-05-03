May 3, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Wingstop (WINGResearch Report), Tetra Tech (TTEKResearch Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WHResearch Report).

Wingstop (WING)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino reiterated a Buy rating on Wingstop on April 28 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $158.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.54, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

In a report issued on April 28, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Tetra Tech, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tetra Tech with a $154.00 average price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on April 28 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.11, close to its 52-week high of $76.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with a $80.00 average price target, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019