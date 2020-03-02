March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Universal Health (NYSE: UHS), LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Universal Health (UHSResearch Report), LHC Group (LHCGResearch Report) and Southwest Airlines (LUVResearch Report).

Universal Health (UHS)

In a report released today, Gary Taylor from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Taylor covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Centene.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Health with a $156.33 average price target, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

LHC Group (LHCG)

Stephens analyst Scott Fidel maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fidel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 70.8% success rate. Fidel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LHC Group with a $166.50 average price target, implying a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth upgraded Southwest Airlines to Buy today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.13, close to its 52-week low of $44.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, JetBlue Airways, and Delta Airlines.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.14.

