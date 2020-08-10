August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trade Desk (TTDResearch Report), Etsy (ETSYResearch Report) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAHResearch Report).

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Mark May from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $493.20, close to its 52-week high of $510.00.

May has an average return of 77.2% when recommending Trade Desk.

According to TipRanks.com, May is ranked #308 out of 6880 analysts.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $503.00, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Etsy (ETSY)

Citigroup analyst Nicholas Jones CFA maintained a Buy rating on Etsy today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.06, close to its 52-week high of $138.95.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.0% and a 80.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Zillow Group.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.00, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

Citigroup analyst Patrick B Donnelly maintained a Hold rating on PRA Health Sciences today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.61, close to its 52-week high of $113.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $113.86 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019