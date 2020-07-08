Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) and Hardwoods Distribution (Other OTC: HDIUF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Shaw Communications (SJR – Research Report) and Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF – Research Report).

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 51.3% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Shaw Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.72, a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Lynk covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Hardwoods Distribution has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.71.

