Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Altice Usa (NYSE: ATUS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Papa John’s International (PZZA – Research Report) and Altice Usa (ATUS – Research Report).

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained a Buy rating on Papa John’s International today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.10, close to its 52-week high of $132.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and McDonald’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Papa John’s International with a $132.75 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Altice Usa yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.12, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, and Interpublic Group of Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.77, representing a 79.0% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

