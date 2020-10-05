October 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Hms Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Netflix (NFLXResearch Report) and Hms Holdings (HMSYResearch Report).

Netflix (NFLX)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Hold rating on Netflix yesterday and set a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $508.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $526.19, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $34.60 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019