Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Hms Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report) and Hms Holdings (HMSY – Research Report).

Netflix (NFLX)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Hold rating on Netflix yesterday and set a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $508.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $526.19, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $34.60 average price target.

