Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report).

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on MGM Resorts today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MGM Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.70, which is a 131.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Deutsche Post to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.46.

