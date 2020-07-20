July 20, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Services Stocks: McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on McDonald’s (MCDResearch Report), Kansas City Southern (KSUResearch Report) and Eldorado Resorts (ERIResearch Report).

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s, with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.48, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.92, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Resorts with a $40.36 average price target, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

